Fire breaks out in Machhkund hydro project in Koraput

JEYPORE: A major fire broke out at the Machhkund Hydro Power Station located at Ankadeli in Koraput on Saturday, disrupting operations at the power generation unit. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

The blaze, which reportedly started around noon, was brought under control after a five-hour operation. According to the Energy department, the incident occurred due to the bursting of a current transformer connected to a 2.5 MVA transformer located outside and adjacent to the powerhouse.

The transformer was being used to supply power to the local area from the Machhkund Power House. Soon after, the connected cables caught fire and the flames spread through the cable gallery into the powerhouse, damaging electrical and allied equipment.

At the time of the incident, all six generating units were operational. However, all machines were shut down immediately and personnel present inside the powerhouse were evacuated safely. No casualty or injury has been reported, the department said.