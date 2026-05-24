Fire breaks out in Machhkund hydro project in Koraput

JEYPORE: A major fire broke out at the Machhkund Hydro Power Station located at Ankadeli in Koraput on Saturday, disrupting operations at the power generation unit. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.
The blaze, which reportedly started around noon, was brought under control after a five-hour operation. According to the Energy department, the incident occurred due to the bursting of a current transformer connected to a 2.5 MVA transformer located outside and adjacent to the powerhouse.
The transformer was being used to supply power to the local area from the Machhkund Power House. Soon after, the connected cables caught fire and the flames spread through the cable gallery into the powerhouse, damaging electrical and allied equipment.
At the time of the incident, all six generating units were operational. However, all machines were shut down immediately and personnel present inside the powerhouse were evacuated safely. No casualty or injury has been reported, the department said.
However, sources said two employees reportedly complained of mild suffocation due to heavy smoke inside the station and were shifted to the Ankadeli Community Health Centre for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable. Fire tenders from Lamtaput and Nandapur rushed to the spot and launched an intensive firefighting operation. After nearly five hours, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading further at around 4 pm.
Machhkund IIC Kulamani Buruda said all staff present inside the powerhouse were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. “The exact cause of the fire is being inquired into and an investigation is underway,” he said. Preliminary estimates suggest electrical equipment worth around Rs 20 lakh was damaged in the incident. Authorities suspect a short circuit or technical fault may have triggered the blaze. The 120 MW Machhkund Hydro Power House comprises six generating units.
As per the agreement between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, power sharing as well as operation and maintenance expenditure are shared equally by both states. The management, operation and administrative control of the power house are under the Andhra Pradesh government and APGENCO. A detailed assessment of the extent of the damage will be carried out by APGENCO