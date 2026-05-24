Flag march in Rayagada, murder accused shifted out of district jail

BERHAMPUR: Two weeks after the murder of Nikhil Hadappa, Rayagada continues to be on the boil. In the latest instance, tension erupted in the district headquarters town following fresh clashes, prompting police to conduct a flag march on Saturday.

Late on Friday night, residents of Pitlasahi and Relisahi areas clashed with each other. The violence reportedly began after youths from Relisahi entered Pitlasahi, verbally abused local residents and assaulted some people.

In protest, residents of Pitlasahi approached the police station to lodge a complaint. However, tensions flared further when another group from Relisahi arrived at the spot, triggering heated arguments, stone-pelting and violent clashes between the two groups.

At least three persons - two from Pitlasahi and one from Relisahi - sustained serious injuries in the violence. They were admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for treatment.

As tension continued to grip the town, police deployed heavy security forces and conducted a flag march in sensitive areas, including Relisahi and Pitlasahi. Six platoons of police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

During the flag march in Relisahi, local residents reportedly stopped police personnel and demanded justice, alleging repeated attacks on their locality and accusing police of failing to act despite incidents occurring in the presence of security personnel.