Inmate dies after alleged injection at Jagatsinghpur de-addiction centre, two staff arrested

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 57-year-old inmate of a de-addiction centre in Jagatsinghpur town died after allegedly being administered an injection by a staff in the wee hours of Saturday. His family, meanwhile, alleged he had been assaulted.

The deceased was identified as Anirudha Lenka. Police have arrested the centre’s manager Sabuja Kumar Sahoo and another staff Bibhava Ranjan Mohanty on charges of negligence and murder.

The facility ‘Sudhar Nisha Mukti Abhiyan Kendra’ has been operational for the last three to four years with approval of the department of Social Justice and Empowerment. Around 25 to 30 people are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the centre. Lenka was admitted to the facility around four days ago.

On Friday night, Lenka reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain following which the staff tied his hands and legs and administered him with an injection without consulting doctors, said police.

After receiving the injection, Lenka reportedly fell asleep but did not wake up. He was taken to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Additional district medical officer, Jagatsinghpur DHH Dr Saroj Kumar Jena, said the patient was brought dead to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son Abinash lodged an FIR alleging his father had been severely assaulted by the centre’s staff following which his condition deteriorated.

“After the assault, my father complained of chest pain and uneasiness following which they gave him an injection although there is no provision to administer injection at the de-addiction centre. They tied his hands and legs before giving him the shot,” he alleged.