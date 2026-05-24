NAFED begins moong procurement in Odisha’s Nayagarh under REWARD project support

BHUBANESWAR: The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) has started procurement of green gram (moong) through Gopalpur Farmer Producer Company (FPC) in Nayagarh under the REWARD project supported by the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Department and the World Bank.

The procurement drive began on May 22 with a target of 300 tonne of moong from farmers in the district. The produce will be supplied directly to NAFED, ensuring better market access and fair prices for local farmers, officials said.

They said the initiative was facilitated by the GT Bharat LLP team under the REWARD project to strengthen farmer market linkages and promote organised agricultural marketing in the region.

The programme was attended by Agriculture department official Manasi Das, officials from MARKFED, Malkhan Singh Dangi, Nishan Rout and Ghanshyam Jena from GT Bharat LLP, along with Gopalpur FPC Chairman Ratnakar Nishank and other FPC staff.