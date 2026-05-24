Odisha directs colleges and universities to enforce round-the-clock anti-ragging vigilance on campuses

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has directed higher educational institutions (HEIs) to ensure round-the-clock vigilance by anti-ragging squads to prevent such incidents on campuses.

As the undergraduate admissions process for the 2026-27 academic session is set to commence soon, the department has asked all universities, degree colleges, Sanskrit colleges and teacher education institutions to strengthen anti-ragging mechanisms with immediate effect.

The directive is in accordance with the recommendations made by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The universities and colleges have been asked to constitute/reconstitute anti-ragging committees, anti-ragging squads and monitoring cells by strictly adhering to the guidelines.

The anti-ragging squads have been instructed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, particularly in hostels and other vulnerable areas on campuses. Authorities have also been asked to maintain proper duty rosters for anti-ragging squads and conduct frequent surprise inspections.

The department has specified adequate representation of SC/ST communities in anti-ragging committees and related bodies. Heads of institutions have been asked to certify compliance in this regard.

Institutions have also been instructed to establish independent monitoring systems to periodically review anti-ragging measures and submit reports to the department. A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism comprising institutional cells, monitoring agencies and district-level committees has been proposed for examining complaints related to ragging.

The department stated that closure of complaints may involve obtaining feedback or satisfaction from victims wherever feasible. It has also stressed on awareness programmes, orientation sessions for freshers, sensitisation campaigns, and counselling and mental health support system for the students.