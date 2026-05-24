Odisha issues new transfer guidelines, caps tenure limits and tightens posting rules for officials

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for transfer and posting of officials after it was found that existing instructions based on a book circular of 1967 are not being followed in a consistent and uniform manner.
In a letter to all heads of departments, RDCs and collectors, special secretary of General Administration department SK Vashishth said transfers should normally be effected between April 15 and June 15. In case any transfers are required to be made outside this period, they need approval of the next higher authority.
According to the fresh guidelines, officers should ordinarily be transferred after completion of three years in station. But transfer of an officer earlier than three years can be made in public interest. However, no officer in Group A or B of the state cadre should be allowed to remain in a district for more than six years. Group C category officers should not be allowed to continue in a block or tehsil for more than six years.
Posting of officers in their home districts should be avoided in respect of sensitive posts, belonging to Group A or B category. Sensitive posts will have to decided by the administrative departments. However, officers other than holding sensitive posts can be posted in their home districts two years before their retirement.
The guidelines said that officers completing six years of continuous service in KBK can be considered for posting to their home districts or any other preferred district subject to restrictions imposed on officers holding sensitive posts. Similarly, husband and wife both working under the state government may be posted in one station if feasible. However, restrictions on holding sensitive posts will also be applicable in these cases.
The guidelines said that transfer orders should clearly indicate which officer will relieve whom and specify the relieving and joining time. Any of the norm mentioned can be relaxed only in public interest, on administrative grounds, or in genuine hardship cases.
The government has asked all departments to follow these instructions scrupulously and has allowed them to frame or update their own transfer policies in conformity with these basic guidelines to address specific requirements.