Odisha issues new transfer guidelines, caps tenure limits and tightens posting rules for officials

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for transfer and posting of officials after it was found that existing instructions based on a book circular of 1967 are not being followed in a consistent and uniform manner.

In a letter to all heads of departments, RDCs and collectors, special secretary of General Administration department SK Vashishth said transfers should normally be effected between April 15 and June 15. In case any transfers are required to be made outside this period, they need approval of the next higher authority.

According to the fresh guidelines, officers should ordinarily be transferred after completion of three years in station. But transfer of an officer earlier than three years can be made in public interest. However, no officer in Group A or B of the state cadre should be allowed to remain in a district for more than six years. Group C category officers should not be allowed to continue in a block or tehsil for more than six years.

Posting of officers in their home districts should be avoided in respect of sensitive posts, belonging to Group A or B category. Sensitive posts will have to decided by the administrative departments. However, officers other than holding sensitive posts can be posted in their home districts two years before their retirement.