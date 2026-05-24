Odisha Plus II admission process to begin from May 26 across 2,571 higher secondary schools

BHUBANESWAR: The admission process for Plus II streams will commence from May 26, the directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) announced on Saturday.

A total 2,571 higher secondary schools having a combined seat strength of 5.99 lakh across arts, science, commerce, vocational and Sanskrit streams will participate in the admission process. Students seeking admission into the schools will have to register and apply online through the SAMS portal.

As per the official schedule released by the department, the online common application form (CAF) submission will begin from May 26 and continue till June 30. The first selection merit list will be published on July 8 while admissions for selected students will be held from July 9 to July 15. The second selection merit list is scheduled to be released on July 23 followed by admissions from July 24 to July 28. Spot admission will begin from July 30.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 200 for general category students and Rs 100 for ST and SC candidates.