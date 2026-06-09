Seven killed, several injured after fire in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area

JAIPUR: Seven persons were killed after a fire broke out in a small house in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area on Tuesday. Several others sustaining severe burn injuries have been admitted to SMS Hospital in critical condition.

Reports indicate that after the outbreak of the fire, a series of explosions occurred due to the gunpowder and finished firecrackers stored inside.

The factory was operating out of a house situated in a densely populated area of Aisha Nagar's Talai locality. It is reported that a flammable substance stored in the house suddenly caught fire and the flames spread so rapidly that the workers inside had no chance of escaping.

Upon receiving the information of the incident, local police, emergency ambulance services, and fire tenders rushed to the scene. Rescue teams initially faced significant difficulty entering the premises due to the sound of explosions and the thick black smoke billowing from the factory. Local residents were seen fleeing to safety.

The severity of the incident was visualised by the plumes of black smoke rising from the site, visible in the sky from nearly two kilometers away. Fire tenders and water tankers were immediately sent to the location from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and the main fire station.