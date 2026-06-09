Seven killed, several injured after fire in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area

JAIPUR: Seven persons were killed after a fire broke out in a small house in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area on Tuesday. Several others sustaining severe burn injuries have been admitted to SMS Hospital in critical condition.
Reports indicate that after the outbreak of the fire, a series of explosions occurred due to the gunpowder and finished firecrackers stored inside.
The factory was operating out of a house situated in a densely populated area of Aisha Nagar's Talai locality. It is reported that a flammable substance stored in the house suddenly caught fire and the flames spread so rapidly that the workers inside had no chance of escaping.
Upon receiving the information of the incident, local police, emergency ambulance services, and fire tenders rushed to the scene. Rescue teams initially faced significant difficulty entering the premises due to the sound of explosions and the thick black smoke billowing from the factory. Local residents were seen fleeing to safety.
The severity of the incident was visualised by the plumes of black smoke rising from the site, visible in the sky from nearly two kilometers away. Fire tenders and water tankers were immediately sent to the location from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and the main fire station.
Firefighters began efforts to bring the blaze under control immediately after being alerted. At the time of the accident, several local and migrant laborers were engaged in daily wage work inside the factory. The flames rapidly engulfed the entire building, trapping some workers inside. Suspecting that workers were trapped, Civil Defence personnel launched a rescue operation.
With the help of the police and local youths, walls at the backside of the factory were broken down to create ventilation, and some of those trapped inside were safely rescued. Firefighters continuously sprayed water and foam, bringing the fire under control after strenuous efforts.
Seven workers died tragically in the incident, while few others have suffered severe burns. The injured were immediately rushed to Sawai Mansingh Hospital and are being treated in the Burns Ward. Most of the injured have reportedly sustained burns of over 60 percent on their bodies, and their condition remains critical.
While the exact cause has not yet been determined, preliminary investigation suggests the accident might have been triggered by a short circuit or negligence in the handling of gunpowder.
ADM Yugantar Sharma stated that "ambulance and police teams arrived at the scene alongside the fire brigade. The fire was brought under control within approximately half an hour. An investigation is underway to determine whether the factory was operating legally or illegally, as well as to ascertain the cause of the fire."