Three killed, five injured after fire in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area

JAIPUR: Three persons were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out in a small house in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area on Tuesday, police said.

SMS Hospital superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi said that three persons have died due to burn injuries.

Jaipur East Additional SP Alok Singhal said that three persons were critically injured in the fire incident and were rushed immediately to the hospital.

"Five others were also rescued from the house and taken to the hospital for treatment," he said.