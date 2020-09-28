AIADMK meet urges Centre to disburse Rs 23,763 crore to TN, swears by two-language policy

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The AIADMK executive committee on Monday urged the Centre to expeditiously disburse Rs 23,763.36 crore towards GST dues, funds pending under 13 heads for various schemes as well as grants.

The amount includes Rs 4,073 crore in GST dues, Rs 16,505.32 towards funds for various schemes and grants to the tune of Rs 3,185.04 crore. The executive committee also vowed to work unitedly for winning the 2021 Assembly elections.

A resolution to this effect was adopted by the AIADMK executive committee held here in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The meeting was chaired by party presidium chairman E Madhusudanan. In all, the executive adopted 15 resolutions.

Another resolution explained the relief measures initiated by the state government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the preventive steps being taken and the whopping need for funds towards this. The resolution urged the Centre to allocate sufficient funds for COVID-related work.

Former minister Panruti S Ramachandran who was keeping aloof from party affairs for quite some time attended the executive committee meeting. He moved the resolution reiterating the party’s conviction in the two-language formula.

The resolution swore by the two-language policy and said it was evolved after a deep study and not born out of hatred towards some other language. The resolution further said learning an additional language that is not in use in their routine lives would increase the burden manifold for students.

A resolution on NEET charged that the Congress and DMK which were responsible for the introduction of this test were now opposing it for political mileage. Stating that the AIADMK has been consistently opposing NEET from day one, the resolution said it is firm on its stand till date. It also urged the Centre to scrap NEET taking into account the depth of the contentions made by the Tamil Nadu government.

The executive committee also demanded that experts from Tamil Nadu should be included in the committee constituted by the Centre to study the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia and its interface with other cultures of the world.

Yet another resolution condemned the renewed efforts of the Karnataka government to construct a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The meeting also condoled the deaths of former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Lalji Tandon, former Union Ministers Jaswant Singh, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, playback singers SP Balasubramanian and AL Raghavan, film director Visu, former state president of BJP KN Lakshmanan, Congress MP H Vasanthakumar, MC Chandran, nephew of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, Tamil scholar Mannar Mannan and V Balasundaram, president, Ambedkar Makkal Iyakkam.

The meeting also condoled the deaths of all those who died due to COVID-19 and the three Army personnel from Tamil Nadu who sacrificed their lives recently.