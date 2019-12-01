21-year-old Tamil Nadu man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old youth was arrested on Friday under POCSO Act for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl.

Police said that the youth, identified as S Suresh of Kottaiyur in Dindigul, working in a knitwear company in Kangeyampalayam near Sulur, was in an affair with the girl, who is also his co-worker.

Sources said that the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with Sulur police, on Friday, after coming to know that the girl was six-months pregnant.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Suresh under sections of 5(j)(ii) and (l) of POCSO Act read with section 3(2)(v) The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.