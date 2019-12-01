Delimiting no issue, we are ready for polls: DMK chief Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday told reporters that he is ready to face the elections if the State Election Commission goes ahead without completing the delimitation, etc. He also pointed out that the DMK was forced to move the Supreme Court since the SEC did not respond to the party’s representations.

Menawhile, the party cautioned the SEC against notifying local body elections without completing the legal formalities like delimitation, reservation and rotation process. Such a move will amount to contempt of court, it said. Moving the SEC again, DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi on Saturday filed a representation explaining how vital are completion of delimitation, reservation and rotation process in the newly-created districts ahead of notifying the polls.

“It is learnt that the SEC hastily attempts to notify the elections without completing the legal formalities as per the order of Supreme Court for conducting elections to local bodies,” he said, in his representation, adding, legal formalities should be complied with in accordance with law.