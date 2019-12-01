Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai to get community health centres to offer better medical care

For those who are scratching their heads on how upgrading from Urban Primary Health Centres to Urban Community Health Centres is exactly going to benefit you or your loved ones, here are the ABCs.

Published: 01st December 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 11:03 AM

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Alright folks, Listen up! You will soon have access to better medical services as the civic body is all set to open three Urban Community Health Centres (U-CHC) that were upgraded from Urban Primary Health Centres (U-PHC).

For those who are scratching their heads on how this is exactly going to benefit you or your loved ones, here come the ABCs.

The U-CHCs will treat a host of health issues. Right from helping your expectant partner deliver a child to recommending a diet chart for your underweight kid, suggesting a soap to your teenage daughter to get rid of that itchy patches to explain to you what problems your chemical messenger system is facing, the U-CHC has pretty much everything to serve you and your family better.  

Curious to know which U-PHCs have been upgraded?

The ones in Sellur, Pudur and Ansari Nagar. City Health Officer (in-charge) Senthil tells TNIE that these U-PHCs were zeroed in on for upgrade as they are strategically located.

While upgrade of the U-CHCS in Sellur and Pudur were completed, the officials are busy in ensuring the operation theatres at these U-CHCs free of microorganisms by carrying out a swab test. Similarly, the construction works of Ansari Nagar U-CHC are underway.

"The works will be completed in a month," Senthil added. According to the National Urban Health Mission, each U-CHC would cater to the medical needs of 2.5 lakh population. Currently, the city has 31 U-PHCs in its limits with one U-PHC for every 50,000 - 60,000 population.

Also, the Public Health Department of the civic body recently sent a proposal to the Central government to upgrade Avaniyapuram U-PHC at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore.

"As the U-CHCs would offer specialty services, we sought additional specialists. We also sent a proposal for an Rs 85-lakh-worth building for Kodikulam U-PHC and an Rs 85-lakh-worth additional building for Villapuram U-PHC," he added.

Here is a sneak peek into the new facility

U-PHC  U-CHC
Open between 12 pm to 8 pm Round-the-clock service
No in-patient care 30 to 50-bedded
Consultation & dressing rooms, basic medical equipment Upgraded diagnostic facilities, fully equipped laboratory, x-ray machines, ultra-sonography

Services in U-PHC

* Out-patient department (consultation),  (patient/doctor/stethoscope icon)
* Basic lab diagnosis  (lab icon)
* Drug/contraceptive dispensing  (tablet icon)
* Distribution of health education material and counselling for all communicable and non-    communicable diseases (document icon)
* Services under National Health programmes (health icon)
* Referral services, social mobilisation & community-level activities. (people icon)

Services in U-CHC

* Obstetrics      (pregnant woman icon)
* Gynecology    (woman icon)
* Pediatrics      (kid icon)
* Ophthalmology (eye icon)
* ENT                    (lens icon)
* Orthopedics      (bone or muscle icon)
* Dermatology     (skin icon)
* Endocrinology  (molecules icon)
* Mental health   (brain icon)
* General surgery & general medicines (surgery icon)
 

