Minor girl gang-raped in Coimbatore, incident videographed; 4 held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old girl, who was out to celebrate her birthday with her cousin, was gang-raped by six men, who also allegedly videographed the incident at Seeranaickenpalayam on Tuesday night. The police, on Saturday, arrested four of the suspects. The arrested have been identified as T Ragul (21), R Prakash (22), Karthikeyan (28) and S Narayanamoorthy (30). Inspector R Prabha Devi said that a special team has been formed to nab the two prime suspects.

The incident happened when the girl, a class XI student, went to a park along with her cousin, who is also her lover, to celebrate her birthday. The police said that around 9 pm, when they were on their way back from the park, the six men, posing as policemen, stopped the duo under the pretext of questioning them.

They then took the boy to an isolated place near the park and made him undress, all the while recording the incident on video. “Later, two men approached the girl and asked her to undress. When she refused, they raped her in front of her cousin. The other members were videographing the assault,” police said.

Sources said that the girl stayed back at her cousin’s place on Tuesday and revealed the incident to her mother only the next day. The girl has been living with her mother after her father walked out on the family. They lodged a complaint with the Coimbatore City All-Woman (West) Police.