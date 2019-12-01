Tamil Nadu man gets three years in jail, penalty of Rs 5000 for raping minor girl in 2017

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Erode Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to three years imprisonment for raping a teenage girl. Pronouncing the verdict on Friday, Sessions Judge Malathi also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the convict, who was found guilty under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code.

A resident of Sathyamangalam in Erode, Saaru raped the 17-year-old neighbour in 2017.

A complaint was lodged at All Women Police Station in Erode after the victim confided the incident to her parents.

The case was taken by the Mahila Court in March 2018. Following the final verdict on Friday, the convict will be sent to Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Sessions Judge in her verdict asked the District Collector to provide a compensation of Rs 50,000 from the Tamil Nadu Government's Victims' Compensation Fund (allocated for sexual abuse victims) to the girl.