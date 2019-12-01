Home States Tamil Nadu

TN foresees 48% skill gap, ropes in firms to train workforce 

Report by TNSDC predicts rise in demand for both skilled and unskilled workers by 2025; State inks MoUs to address shortfall

Published: 01st December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu foresees a whopping 48 per cent shortfall in workforce by 2025. This was revealed in “Skill Gap Assessment and Action Plan for Tamil Nadu”, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive study conducted by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). The study, a copy of which is available with Express, estimates that the State will have an incremental skilled labour demand of around 5.34 lakh during 2019-21 and 7.99 lakh during 2022-25 in priority sectors. This totals to an additional demand of around 13.33 lakh skilled workers. Concurrently, semi-skilled demand will be 7.81 lakh and 11.64 lakh for these years respectively.  

Vishnu Venugopalan, Managing Director, TNSDC, told Express, on the sidelines of Investment and Skill Development Conclave, where Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami released the document, said TN is the only State which has carried out such an exercise and has come-up with a definitive plan to address the problem. 

Palaniswami has announced setting-up of Apex Skill Development Centres for imparting industry-specific training. MoUs were signed with TVS Training and Services Ltd, Kauvery Medical Care India Limited and Logistics Sector Skill Council for setting three Centre of Excellence companies to meet demands of auto, healthcare and transportation & logistic sectors. 

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said Tamil Nadu is the skill capital of India. Despite recession, Tamil Nadu has locked over eight per cent growth rate which is nearly double the national average. To sustain economic prosperity, skill-building will be key.

