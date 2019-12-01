TN foresees 48% skill gap, ropes in firms to train workforce 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu foresees a whopping 48 per cent shortfall in workforce by 2025. This was revealed in “Skill Gap Assessment and Action Plan for Tamil Nadu”, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive study conducted by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). The study, a copy of which is available with Express, estimates that the State will have an incremental skilled labour demand of around 5.34 lakh during 2019-21 and 7.99 lakh during 2022-25 in priority sectors. This totals to an additional demand of around 13.33 lakh skilled workers. Concurrently, semi-skilled demand will be 7.81 lakh and 11.64 lakh for these years respectively.

Vishnu Venugopalan, Managing Director, TNSDC, told Express, on the sidelines of Investment and Skill Development Conclave, where Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami released the document, said TN is the only State which has carried out such an exercise and has come-up with a definitive plan to address the problem.

Palaniswami has announced setting-up of Apex Skill Development Centres for imparting industry-specific training. MoUs were signed with TVS Training and Services Ltd, Kauvery Medical Care India Limited and Logistics Sector Skill Council for setting three Centre of Excellence companies to meet demands of auto, healthcare and transportation & logistic sectors.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said Tamil Nadu is the skill capital of India. Despite recession, Tamil Nadu has locked over eight per cent growth rate which is nearly double the national average. To sustain economic prosperity, skill-building will be key.

Jaya death anniv: EPS, OPS to lead silent rally

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will lead a silent procession from Anna Statue on Anna Salai on December 5 to pay homage to late leader J Jayalalithaa, on her third death anniversary. The procession will end at her memorial where ministers, senior party functionaries and office-bearers and cadre will pay homage. Later, they will take a pledge at the memorial. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will also lead a silent procession from Anna Statue to the memorial.

TN awarded for organ donation programme

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health department received the best performing State award in organ donation programme from Union Health Ministry for the fifth consecutive year, at an event in New Delhi on Saturday. Health minister C Vijayabaskar received the award from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at the National Organ Donation Day function. Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary and other senior officials were also present.