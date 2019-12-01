Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt inks MoUs worth Rs 5,027 crore at investment conclave

Speaking at the Conclave, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has attracted 63 new projects with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore during the last 10 months.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Mittal, MD, Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, exchanging MoU with representative of BYD India Pvt Ltd, in the presence of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Saturday | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday signed nine Memoranda of Understanding with various companies, including ITC Paperboard, BYD of China and Mitsuba Sical, with investment worth Rs 5,027 crore that would create 20,351 jobs. The MoUs were signed at the Investment and Skill Development Conclave organised by the government and officiated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking at the Conclave, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu has attracted 63 new projects with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore during the last 10 months. He highlighted the success of the Second Global Investors’ Meet held in January, during which 53 companies had signed pacts with the government and have now begun production. Stating that his government has ensured a committed support to all MoUs signed during the January meet, which saw investments of over Rs 3 lakh crore, he said, “Till date, 53 MoU projects have commenced commercial production and 219 are under various stages of implementation.”

Palaniswami also announced a new initiative in which the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Industries Department will identify skill sets needed by the firms. “Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, in partnership with the industry, is setting up the Apex Skill Development Centres for imparting skill training. This will further improve the State’s position as skill capital of India,” Palaniswami said.

He inaugurated three projects - ZL Technologies, Kapisoft and Kloudlearn - for a total investment commitment of Rs 112 crore, for which MoUs were signed during his recent visit to the US. The Chief Minister launched a new logo for Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance Bureau and launched BIZ BUDDY portal, a grievance redressal mechanism for industries. The government has also signed knowledge partnership with DRDO and IIT-M for the proposed Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor which would be helpful in making the State an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.    

Defence corridor
The govt signs knowledge partnership with DRDO, IIT-M for proposed defence industrial corridor to make the State aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

