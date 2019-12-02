Home States Tamil Nadu

1,200 villagers moved to schools in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkai

More than 1,200 people belonging to 130 families of Manamelkudi village were rescued and shifted to two government schools by fire and rescue personnel on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu rains

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Heavy rains that lashed the district in the last 24 hours inundated several low-lying areas. More than 1,200 people belonging to 130 families of Manamelkudi village were rescued and shifted to two government schools by fire and rescue personnel on Sunday.

Ropes and floaters were used to rescue people stranded in waist-deep water. The district recorded more than 11 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

“We shifted most of the people last night, but a few stayed back saying that they need to take care of their livestock. As more showers are expected in the next few days, we are doing the works fast,” said a fire and rescue official attached to Aranthangi Division.  

“The fire and rescue personnel have been involved in the rescue operation of stranded villagers since Saturday night. They are being shifted to two government schools at Krishnajipattinam and Kattumavadi villages. Also, basic facilities, including food is being provided,” said Inspector at Manamelkudi Police Station Jeya Chitra.

Comments

