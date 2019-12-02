Home States Tamil Nadu

Banana farmers asked to bring harvest to Thiruchendurai integrated market to get better prices

The only exclusive market for auctioning bananas in the district had lost its popularity among farmers over the past year.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:59 AM

The prices that banana farmers are getting are not nearly enough to make up for the cost of harvesting and transportation.

The prices that banana farmers are getting are not nearly enough to make up for the cost of harvesting and transportation.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In good news for banana farmers reeling from the drop in prices, the Agricultural Marketing department here has asked them to bring their harvest to the integrated banana marketing centre in Thiruchendurai on Tuesday where they would get a better price.

The only exclusive market for auctioning bananas in the district had lost its popularity among farmers over the past year.

The centre with a 1,000-metric tonne storage facility was established in 2014 and is exclusively meant for the auctioning of banana bunches brought by local farmers every Tuesday.

But over the past year, the market lost its shine as the majority of farmers left for the Katuputhur integrated vegetable market and Gandhi Market.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Agricultural Marketing department official said, "Earlier, farmers from Manachanallur, Thottiam and Musiri brought their bananas for auction to the Thiruchendurai market.

The situation changed after the Mukkombu barrage suffered damage as it was the main route for farmers to reach the Thiruchendurai market.

Considering the transportation charges, farmers opted to sell bananas in Katuputhur integrated vegetable market and Gandhi Market, which are much closer to their areas."

The official added that usually, the market would get more than 1,000 bunches on the day of the auction.

But over the past year, hardly 500 bunches were brought to the centre with the bananas being of inferior quality.

The Poovan variety of bananas has witnessed a drastic price drop in the market and farmers are selling the fruit for Rs 40 to 60 a bunch after spending Rs 1 lakh an acre for cultivation.

The prices they are getting are not nearly enough to make up for the cost of harvesting and transportation.

With the harvest season closing in January, farmers are in a major dilemma as they expect heavy losses.

Citing the situation, farmers recently submitted a petition the District Collector during the grievance redressal meeting seeking a possible solution to enable them to get a better price for their bananas.

"Based on the arrival of bananas, the integrated market would be hosting auctions this month and we hope to hold regular auctions from January next year, according to the District Collector's order," said Nageshwari, an Agricultural Marketing department official.

