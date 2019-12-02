Elections to Tamil Nadu rural local bodies on December 27, 30; polls for urban bodies later

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy today notified the elections for rural local bodies alone in two phases on December 27 and 30.

He said due to 'administrative reasons' the notification for urban local bodies would be issued at a later date.

The elections were notified under the cloud of numerous petitions that are pending before the Supreme Court. They seek that the elections should be held only after completing delimitation etc.

The counting will take place on a quarterly basis from January 2, the SEC announced at a crowded press conference at the office of the SEC.

Palaniswami said, in all, direct elections would be held for 1,18,974 rural local bodies. This includes 31 district panchayats and 655 district panchayat Ward members.

Besides, elections to 388 panchayat unions, 6,471 panchayat union ward councillors, 12,524 village panchayat presidents and 99,324 village panchayat Ward member posts.

In the first phase, 1.64 core voters and in the second phase 1.67 core voters would be exercising their franchise.

Stating that model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in 388 panchayat unions across the State, the SEC said the appropriate arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful polling in all booths.

Maximum security would be provided to the vulnerable booths and in such booths, polling would be monitored through web-streaming and by appointing micro observers.

Over 5.18 lakh election personnel would be engaged in poll works. For each district, one IAS office would be appointed as observers.

The indirect elections to the rural local bodies would take place on January 11.

The following posts would be filled by the representatives of local bodies elected directly:

31 district panchayat presidents,

31 district panchayat vice presidents,

388 panchayat union chairpersons,

388 panchayat union vice presidents

and 12,524 vice-chairpersons for village panchayats.

The SEC said since the elections for four posts - village panchayat ward member, village panchayat chairperson, panchayat union ward member and district panchayat ward member are conducted in one go, ballot papers in four colours - white, pink, green and yellow colours would be used.

Last time, the elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016.

However, the Madras High Court had quashed the two notifications issued by the SEC following a petition from the DMK. Since then, the elections were postponed due to the legal process.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today agreed to hear on December 5 objections by the DMK against the election commission notification to hold local body polls in Tamil Nadu.

DMK has claimed no proper delimitation has taken place and poll panel hasn't complied with other requisite formalities.



POLLING SCHEDULE FOR RURAL LOCAL BODIES