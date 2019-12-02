Houses flooded despite reduced outflow from dams in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Outflow from Papanasam and Servalar dams was reduced to a rate of 4,120 cusec on Sunday; inflow to the dams was 3,046 cusec as of 7 pm on Sunday. However, the river continued to be in spate on Sunday, flooding houses and businesses in both urban and rural areas in the district.

On Sunday, policemen were posted near a bridge at Melanatham and Karupanthurai after water started flowing over bridges. Diversion to the other end arranged by the officials is 15 kilometres longer. Twenty-five temples are underwater, according to data received on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omprakash Meena directed three teams of 10 members each stationed in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, and Seevalaperi to carry out rescue operations if the areas are flooded. The teams are equipped with swimming and other gear.

Part of building collapses

Six families, staying in a residential complex, were evacuated to relief camps after a portion of the building collapsed on Saturday. According to sources, the building was owned by one Ramakrishnan from Kokkirakulam. Firemen told the house owner to clear the debris.

Meanwhile, a house collapsed in Ganesapuram near Melapalayam. None was vhurt in both the incidents. Sources said one house in Nanguneri collapsed on Saturday and two houses each in Alwarkurichi and Kadayam of Tenkasi collapsed on Sunday morning.

Water discharged from Pechiparai dam

As the water level in Pechiparai dam reached 45 feet, against its full capacity of 48 ft, as much as 2,000 cusec was discharged from the dam to Kodayar and Kuzhithurayar

25 Temples are underwater, as per to data received on Sunday