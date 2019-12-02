Home States Tamil Nadu

Lower Bhavani dam surpluses, flood alert issued in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

The dam has filled up for the sixth time this year following heavy rains in the catchment areas in hilly Nilgiris district and Mettupalayam in neighbouring Coimbatore district.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:12 AM

By PTI

ERODE: A flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of river Bhavani in this western district of Tamil Nadu as a dam built across it has surplussed in the wake of copious rains in catchment areas, officials said on Monday.

The water level in the Lower Bhavani Project reservoir reached its maximum of 105 feet and the storage crossed 32 tmc feet against maximum of 32.8 tmc ft, prompting the Public Works Department authorities to more than triple discharge from 3,500 cusecs to 11,950 cusecs on Monday morning.

Consequently, Revenue officials released a flood alert and advised people living on the banks of River Bhavani to move to safer places, officials said.

Meanwhile, various formers associations appealed for release of water for irrigation of second turn crops in the Lower Bhavani Project ayacut areas.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu have been lashed by North East Monsoon rains in the past few days.

