Madras HC dismisses petition by cop seeking to be reinstated after losing job due to woman's plaint

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a Grade II police constable seeking direction to reinstate him in service as he was removed from the same owing to a cheating and criminal intimidation complaint lodged against him by a girl.

Justice S S Sundar, who passed the order, noted that though the petitioner was acquitted from the above charges, the same was only on a benefit of the doubt and not an honourable acquittal.

On the misconduct alleged against the petitioner, he stated, "The petitioner committed offences involving moral turpitude.

In such circumstances, this court cannot ignore the gravity of the misconduct, merely because, what was alleged against him is on account of an affair, which is personal to the petitioner."

The petitioner C Natesh was selected as Grade II police constable during 2009-2010 recruitment and was undergoing training in Tirunelveli. He reportedly had an affair with a girl.

After he walked out on her, she lodged a complaint against him for allegedly cheating and threatening her.

Subsequently, a disciplinary authority removed Natesh from service in 2010.

This decision, which was later upheld by the Tiruchy Deputy Inspector General Police and the Director General of Police, was challenged by the petitioner in this case in 2012.