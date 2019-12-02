Maharashtra nomadic family lives on solar power

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: At a time when the world is taking a keen interest in sustainable energy and its uses, a nomadic family from Maharashtra has been tapping into solar power for seven years now.

The family of five, who have set shop near Kaniyur toll plaza in Salem-Kochi highway in a tent, travel from place to place in their van and use portable solar panels to meet their energy requirements.

J Bijender (37), said, "As we keep moving from one place to another, access to electricity became a challenge. There was a need for having access to electricity for our daily routine."

The family stays at a spot for 10 days and then moves to the next. They sell ayurvedic products near highways to eke out a living.

Bijender said he purchased the solar panels from a seller in Mettupalayam Road in the city seven years ago.

The family members said they watch the tele, use an induction stove for cooking and recharge their mobile phones through the electricity generated by solar panels.

Bijender explained that a day's solar power is enough to light up his makeshift tent during the night.

His father Jai Singh (70) said the solar panels cost them around Rs 7,000. The solar panels perform its duty very well but not during rainy or cloudy conditions, he added.