Misery and hardship as rain lashes Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: Owing to heavy rainfall, Cuddalore District Collector V Anbuselvan here on Sunday ordered all schools in the district to be closed on Monday.

The district administration has also urged public to call the toll free number —1077 — in case of calamities like flooding, live wire snap, including other possible dangers.

As per official sources, Cuddalore district till 8:30 am on Sunday received an average rainfall of 110.36mm. Kothavacherry recorded 175mm, followed by Kurinjipadi at 174mm and Vadakuthu at 173mm.

Although, light and intermittent rains were recorded on Sunday, owing to heavy rainfall since previous days, as many as 10,000 houses at low-lying areas across the district are surrounded by water.

As part of relief efforts, the Collector on Sunday held a meeting with officials of all departments in the presence of Industries Minister MC Sampath.

People crossing the Kumtha Medu check dam opposite the Cuddalore collectorate | EPS

Speaking to media persons, the Collector said, “Due to breach of Paravanar at Kollakudi, the flooding occurred. Also, as Veeranam and Walajah Eri have reached their full capacity, we are letting out the whole in-flow into lakes.

About 5,000 cusecs water from Veeranam lake and about 1,500 cusecs from Walajah has been let out. We have moved as many as 1,000 flood-affected victims to six relief camps at KM Pettai, Kondur, Kattumannarkovil, Kainnagudi, Kumaratchi and Viruddachalam with access to food and water. Also, we request people living in huts to move to nearby relief camps or to other places of safety.”

Official sources confirmed electricity supply will be disconnected only if heavy rainfall continues in the district.

Officials informed that essentials like sandbags and earthmovers are in place. About 233 relief camps are ready to accommodate 1.80 lakh people if calamities adverse.

Revenue sources said till now, 116 houses have been damaged in the district. Till Sunday, six huts have been fully damaged and about 99 houses have been partially damaged.

“We will be taking thorough survey once the rain stops. And, as compensation, the victim will get Rs 5,000 if the house is fully damaged and Rs 4,200 if it is partially damaged,” added officials.

Six families rescued in Tirunelveli

Six families, staying in a residential complex, were evacuated after a portion of the building collapsed on Saturday. Sources said the building was owned by one Ramakrishnan from Kokkirakulam. Meanwhile, a house collapsed in Ganesapuram near Melapalayam. None was hurt in both the incidents. Sources said one house in Nanguneri collapsed on Saturday and two houses each in Alwarkurichi and Kadayam of Tenkasi collapsed on Sunday morning.

Vellore gets 36.17 mm of rainfall

Vellore district experienced rains throughout Saturday night, reporting an average rainfall of 36.17 mm, while Tiruvannamalai registered 42.86 mm.The highest average rainfall of 78.00 mm was registered in Kaveripakkam, while Tiruvannamalai’s Vembakkam registered highest of 78.00 mm.

According to report furnished by the Revenue administration, disaster management and mitigation department, Arani registered an average of 58.80 mm, and Cheyyar, Vandavasi, Thandrampattu, Chetpet, Sathanur dam, and Kilpennathur registered 48.00 mm, 55.00 mm, 51.00 mm, 42.60 mm, 41.20 mm and 39.30 mm respectively. Similarly, the average rainfall registered in various parts of Vellore on Saturday is: Vellore 54.1 mm, Arakkonam 58.00 mm, Sholinghur 47.00 mm, Melalathur 46.6 mm, Ponnai dam 44.6 mm, Gudiyattam 41.0 mm, and Walajahpet 39.0 mm.

Life thrown out of gear in Villupuram

Normal life was disrupted in Villupuram district as heavy rains damaged bridges and uprooted trees. An overbridge at Shankaraparani river in Gingee was found damaged, Shankar a farmer from Gingee told Express. “On Sunday we found the bridge was damaged and iron rods were protruding. Immediately we informed the authorities.” In another incident, newly laid roads at P Viliyanur in Villupuram was damaged and villagers dug up the road to let rainwater flow free into the nearby river. Ramesh, a resident at P Viliyanur said, “The road was laid out just a few months back, but due to heavy rains in the past week, it developed a crack. The water began overflowing and we had to dug up the road to prevent it.” An official said they will look into the matter.