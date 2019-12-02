Nursing assistant in Tamil Nadu accused of taking bribe found dead

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A female nursing assistant of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) who was transferred from Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) block to Superspeciality block for allegedly accepting bribe from the relative of a patient was found hanging in her house on Sunday early morning.

It was her daughter Lakshanasri (8) who first saw M Karthika (29) of VP Sathukam 2nd Street of Petchiamman Padithurai in Madurai hanging from the ceiling. Thidal police were alerted and the body was shifted to GRH for postmortem examination.

Sources said that though Karthika married one Rajkumar of Sellur in 2009, the couple had divorced some six months ago. Since then, she had been living with her parents- Muthupandi and Dhanalakshmi - in Petchiamman Padithurai.

Muthupandi in his complaint said that Karthika was upset after the transfer. Investigating officer Inspector Elavarasu said that she didn’t leave any suicide note behind. Thilagar Thidal police registered a case under 174 CrPC and started an investigation.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at TN health helpline 104.