Over 100 acres of paddy fields inundated in Tamil Nadu's Thiruverumbur

MS Thanaraj

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Rainwater has inundated a major portion of paddy crops in low-lying areas of Thiruverambur. With the water showing no sign of receding even after three days, farmers fear their season would be destroyed. Around 120 acres have been inundated in these areas.

The district has witnessed an average of 22 mm of rainfall over the last three days. While other farmers are rejoicing as rain has allowed groundwater levels to rise, those in Kiliyur and Velangudi villages in Thiruverambur are praying for the rain to stop.

“Being in a low-lying area close to the Cauvery river, whenever there is heavy rainfall, water enters our fields and inundates our crops. The situation usually returns to normal in two to three days. But now, it has almost been a week.” said Tamilselvan, a farmer from Kiliyur village.