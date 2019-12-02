Southern Railway gets first woman Principal Chief Operations Manager

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Neenu Ittyerah assumed charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of Southern Railway on Sunday. She is the first woman officer to occupy the post in the zonal railway.

Neenu belongs to 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) and had served as Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai, from 2017 to 2019.

Prior to that, she worked in the areas of Infrastructure Planning, Freight Operations and Marketing and Ticketing systems. She also served as Chairman of Railway Recruitment Board. She had received the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship which is Fulbright Program, a release said.