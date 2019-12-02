Two killed after truck rams Krishnagiri toll booth

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were killed on the spot and a toll booth employee injured when a container truck rammed into the Krishnagiri toll booth on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as S Chennappan (61), an ex-serviceman from Paaparapatti, and S Pramila (51) of Thirumalai Nagar near Krishnagiri. The injured toll booth staff, P Kavitha (33), is being treated at Krishnagiri District Government Headquarters Hospital.

Krishnagiri Taluk police said the truck, heading to Chennai, was driven by Sivakumar (37), of Tirupattur.

“He lost control of the vehicle. The truck rammed the toll booth before hitting the two-wheeler driven by S Chennappan, and then hitting the two-wheeler on which Pramila was riding pillion,” police said.

Chennappan, who worked at a petrol bunk at Bengaluru, was going to his village while Pramila and her daughter Chitra were going to Krishnagiri town.

Blood sample to be tested

Police secured Sivakumar and are questioning him. A sample of the driver’s blood had been sent for testing to ascertain if he had been driving under the influence.