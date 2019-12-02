Home States Tamil Nadu

Two killed after truck rams Krishnagiri toll booth

Krishnagiri Taluk police said the truck, heading to Chennai, was driven by Sivakumar, of Tirupattur.

Published: 02nd December 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Shot from CCTV footage of the mishap.

Shot from CCTV footage of the mishap.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were killed on the spot and a toll booth employee injured when a container truck rammed into the Krishnagiri toll booth on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as S Chennappan (61), an ex-serviceman from Paaparapatti, and S Pramila (51) of Thirumalai Nagar near Krishnagiri. The injured toll booth staff, P Kavitha (33), is being treated at Krishnagiri District Government Headquarters Hospital.   

Krishnagiri Taluk police said the truck, heading to Chennai, was driven by Sivakumar (37), of Tirupattur.

“He lost control of the vehicle. The truck rammed the toll booth before hitting the two-wheeler driven by S Chennappan, and then hitting the two-wheeler on which Pramila was riding pillion,” police said.

Chennappan, who worked at a petrol bunk at Bengaluru, was going to his village while Pramila and her daughter Chitra were going to Krishnagiri town.

Blood sample to be tested

Police secured Sivakumar and are questioning him. A sample of the driver’s blood had been sent for testing to ascertain if he had been driving under the influence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnagiri toll booth
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp