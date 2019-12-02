Home States Tamil Nadu

Two killed in wall collapse in Tamil Nadu, heavy rain leaves crops inundated in delta districts

Though there was brief respite from the rain in delta districts, it did leave a series of damage and casualty.

Fire and rescue personnel rescuing a woman at Manamelkudi village in Pudukkottai on Sunday.

Fire and rescue personnel rescuing a woman at Manamelkudi village in Pudukkottai on Sunday. (Photo | Muthu Kannan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Though there was brief respite from the rain in delta districts, it did leave a series of damage and casualty. Two persons died after wall collapsed on them. A cow and a bull was killed. Paddy crops in more than 100 acres were inundated.

One S Duraikkannu (70), a resident of Karambai of Papanasam taluk in Thanjavur was killed after a wall collapsed on her on Saturday. M Veerasamy, Revenue divisional officer of Kumbakonam visited the spot and sent the report to government for compensation.

In another incident, one T Ravichandran (53) of Paravakkottai village in Tiruvarur was injured in wall collapse. He was rushed to Mannargudi government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. The Paravakkottai police registered a case.

In Alangudi village in Thanjavur, a three-and-half-year old cow owned by one S Sekar died on Sunday. In another incident at Sillathur village, a bull was killed after it came into contact with a snapped electrical wire. In Tiruvidaimarudur taluk, three houses collapsed on the early hours of Sunday and no injuries were reported.

Lake breach

According to sources, the Ariyakkutti Devel lake in Solaikkadu village near Perumagalur breached following heavy rains.

The officials rushed to the spot and directed plugging works using sandbags. The water flow was diverted to the sea to safeguard the settlements. Rainwater entered Kumbakonam government hospital and was drained out using motor pumps.

Paddy crops cultivated in places such as Nalla Vanniyan Kudikadu, Sakkarasamantham, Varavukkottai and Thurayundarkottai were inundated. Sugarcane cultivated especially for Pongal, in Soorakkottai, were completely damaged.

Agriculture department officials said that standing crops in around 100 acres were immersed in rainwater.

Cauvery water diverted

Following continuous rain, water discharge into Cauvery and Vennaru rivers from Kallanai were stopped and excess water from Kallanai was diverted to Kollidam.

