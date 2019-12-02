Home States Tamil Nadu

Youngster killed in Arakkonam as Northeast monsoon wrecks havoc in Tamil Nadu

The deceased B Saran, 21, of Periya Street, Chitteri, was going towards the Arakkonam railway station in the morning. 

The houses at the low-lying area of Naduvur seen affected due to heavy water flow in the nearby stream following the heavy rain on early hours of Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Heavy rains brought by the northeast monsoon pounded several parts of Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts, leading to house collapse and cattle death in certain places.

A young man died in Arakkonam district when a tree fell on him while he was riding in his motorcycle on Monday evening.

When he was moving at KRP Nagar, roadside neem got uprooted in gusty winds and fell on him. He suffered severe injuries on the head and was rushed to the Government Hospital (GH) from where he was moved to Chennai. 

However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

“Saran was working in a general store in Kancheepuram. He was heading to take a train from Arakkonam when he suffered injuries in tree falling. Doctors at the GH in Arakkonam referred him out to Chennai since he had severe head injuries but died on the way,” a police officer said.

Lashing at several parts from Sunday evening, heavy rains continued Monday morning as well in several parts of Ranipet district.

Ranipet district collector Divyadharshini declared a day’s holiday for schools.

Two houses in Arakkonam and another one in Wallajah taluks suffered damages due to incessant showers. As many as six cattle died at Wallajah taluk, Revenue department officials noted.

The combined Vellore district, consisting of newly created Tirupathur and Ranipet, recorded a total of 192 mm rains until 8.30 am on Monday.

Arakkonam registered the highest amount of 45.6 mm, followed by Sholingur-15.2 mm, Melalathur-13.4 mm, officials said.

Tiruvannamalai district received a total of 157 mm rainfall, with Vandavasi recording the highest amount of 56 mm, followed by Kalasapakkam-17 mm and Vembakkam-15 mm.

Twenty-seven house/huts were damaged in Kalasapakkam, Cheyyar, Polur, Vandavasi, Chengam and Vembakkam taluks while four cattle losses were reported from Kilpennathur, Tiruvannamalai and Vembakkam taluks, according to a senior officer.

