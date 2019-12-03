Home States Tamil Nadu

34-year-old man jumps to death from terrace of Tiruchy government hospital

Ganesh Murthy, who was under treatment for jaundice, died due to the impact of the fall, said doctors who tried to revive him. 

Published: 03rd December 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Trichy Government hospial

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchy (File photo | EPS)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 34-year-old patient jumped from to his death from the terrace of the new building of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Tuesday morning. Ganesh Murthy, who was under treatment for jaundice, died due to the impact of the fall, said doctors who tried to revive him. 

“He was admitted to the hospital on 22nd November with fever and was subsequently diagnosed with jaundice and we treated him for that. He responded to the treatment well and was going to be discharged in a few days,” said Dr K Vanitha, Dean of MGMGH Tiruchy.

Ganesh was admitted in a ward on the 6th floor of the new building. 

“He asked his father Nagaraj to go get some food for him at 7:30. The door to the terrace was open from where he jumped. When he fell down, we tried to revive him but unfortunately, he died,” said Dr Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent.

It is said that there were no security officials or nurses in the ward when Ganesh took the drastic step. The nurse on duty had reportedly gone to check on the pressure valve on the terrace and left the gate to the terrace open.

Dean says that no one expected Ganesh to take this step. 

“We did not detect any suspicious signs of depression or suicidal thoughts. It is said he was unemployed and had recently applied for a foreign job. As he was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, his dream of going abroad was uncertain. We suspect this to be the reason behind Ganesh's extreme step, ” added Dr. Vanitha.

The incident raises questions about security at the hospital. Doctors say that this is the first such incident where a patient jumped from the terrace.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention no. 044-24640050

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy GH suicide case Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital Ganesh Murthy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp