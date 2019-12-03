Declare polls after completion of legal procedures: Opposition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The opposition termed the announcement for polls to rural local bodies in the State as conspiracy and urged to withdraw the poll schedule and declare fresh election after completion of all legal processes. DMK chief MK Stalin condemned the State Election Commission (SEC) for announcing the schedule for rural local bodies without announcing it for urban local bodies. He also said that the DMK and its allies will win.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “There is no transparency in announcing poll schedule only for rural local bodies.” He claimed there is a hidden agenda in announcing a two-phase schedule. CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan termed the announcement as fraudulent and full of confusion and urged the SEC to announce a fresh schedule after completing legal proceedings. MDMK leader Vaiko termed it a ‘murder of democracy’. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan urged SEC and the government to conduct the election in a single phase.