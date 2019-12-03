Home States Tamil Nadu

False ceiling in Tiruchy station collapses, 2 hurt

The hall was renovated under the beautification scheme only a year ago. Now, passengers are sceptical about the quality of beautification works still underway at the station.   

The upper-class waiting room at Tiruchy Railway Station was closed on Monday for repair works following the mishap | Express

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: THE false ceiling of the recently renovated upper-class waiting hall at Tiruchy railway station fell on passengers sitting in chairs underneath on Sunday night. Two passengers were injured and given first-aid. Following the incident, Railways immediately closed the waiting hall meant for passengers who travel in AC coaches. Passengers have been unable to use the hall since then as workers are carrying out repairs.

Several criticised the transporter for conducting the works in an unsafe manner. “If this is the situation with the upper-class waiting hall, what would be it like in other places of this station? Railways should ensure monsoon rain does not bring down the rest of the ceiling in the station. They should also take action against those conducting these beautification works,” said M Thangavel, a railway passenger.

Railways is spending `23 crore on beautification of Tiruchy station. The works are being done to create an airport-like ambience for passengers, but now, safety concerns have arisen. “They should conduct thorough inspections to ensure contractors have not used substandard materials for construction or taken shortcuts,” said N Santhi, a passenger.

