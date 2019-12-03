Incessant rains and overflowing lakes turn Pudukottai youth into part-time fishermen

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: For youth residing in Pudukkottai town, the incessant rainfall in the last couple of days has provided them with a new leisure activity.

With several lakes which have not overflowed in the last decade filling up, they have turned part-time fishermen in the hope of a good catch.

Mosquito nets are being used to fish in lakes like Mappalaiyar, Pallavan, Kumuthan and Puthiya Kulam, all of which are overflowing with rainwater.

With fish now abundant, many youths even jump into lakes to try their luck. "We saw several fish in the canal water. As we do not have any special equipment, we decided to bring any net available at home. Many of us brought mosquito nets as they have smaller holes through which fish cannot escape," said Pushparaj, a resident of the town.

Using mosquito nets has turned out to be brainwave, many using them have been able to catch fish weighing as much as 10 to 15 kg. "We find two types of fish - katla and kendai. We were fishing for one or two hours and managed to catch fish weighing anywhere from 10 kg to 15 kg," said, Rahul, a youth from the town.

Some youngsters are even selling fish that they have caught.

"We cannot eat so much fish in a short time. Some passersby asked if they could buy them from us, so, without weighing the fish, we gave them some and they paid us from Rs 80 to Rs 100," said Rahul.

When contacted, Fisheries department officials, asked how fish were found in canal water, said, "These fish are commonly used for aquaculture. Small-scale fishermen try to breed them ponds. As all the lakes started overflowing, the fish landed up in the canals, which lead to the sea. The canals are witnessing water after a long gap. If this continues, people would be able to spot even more fish."