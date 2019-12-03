Man behind construction of wall that collapsed in Mettupalayam arrested 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after 17 people were crushed to death following a wall collapse at Nadur village near Mettupalayam, businessman Sivasubramanian (60), who raised the wall around his property, was arrested by the Coimbatore district police on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sivasubramanian, who went absconding after the incident, called the police after the department picked up his two sons on Monday.

Initially, he refused to reveal where he was. However, when the police said a case will be filed against his sons, he shared the details about his whereabouts.

Police arrested him under Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss (TNPPDL) Act, based on a complaint registered by Sikkadasampalayam VAO V Karthikeyan.

He is likely to be remanded by Tuesday evening, sources said.

The 20-foot compound wall had been constructed using basalt rocks around the property and a side of it had been facing Kannappan Nagar, where the deceased were living. Following the tragedy, the remaining portion of the wall was demolished based on the district administration's order on Monday evening.

As many as 26 persons belonging to various political and Dalit organizations were remanded for protesting in Mettupalayam on Monday, seeking a probe into the wall collapse case and highest compensation to the victims.

According to a police report, 12 persons, including functionaries of Samathuva Kazhagam, Sadhi Olippu Munnani and Dravidar Tamilar Katchi, were arrested under Sections 143, 341, 353, 506 (i) of the IPC for unlawful assembly and for demanding the arrest of Sivasubramanian.

Similarly, 13 persons, including functionaries of Dalit Viduthalai Munnani, Tamil Puligal Katchi and members of the public were arrested under Sections 143, 341, 353, 505(i), 506(i) of the IPC and Section 3 of the TNPPDL Act.

They were produced before a court at Madukkarai on Tuesday and remanded in Coimbatore prison. A few of them were taken to the Salem prison, police said.