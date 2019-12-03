Home States Tamil Nadu

Man behind construction of wall that collapsed in Mettupalayam arrested 

According to sources, Sivasubramanian, who went absconding after the incident, called the police after the department picked up his two sons on Monday.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after 17 people were crushed to death following a wall collapse at Nadur village near Mettupalayam, businessman Sivasubramanian (60), who raised the wall around his property, was arrested by the Coimbatore district police on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sivasubramanian, who went absconding after the incident, called the police after the department picked up his two sons on Monday.

Initially, he refused to reveal where he was. However, when the police said a case will be filed against his sons, he shared the details about his whereabouts.

Police arrested him under Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Property Prevention of Damage and Loss (TNPPDL) Act, based on a complaint registered by Sikkadasampalayam VAO V Karthikeyan.

He is likely to be remanded by Tuesday evening,  sources said.

The 20-foot compound wall had been constructed using basalt rocks around the property and a side of it had been facing Kannappan Nagar, where the deceased were living. Following the tragedy, the remaining portion of the wall was demolished based on the district administration's order on Monday evening.

As many as 26 persons belonging to various political and Dalit organizations were remanded for protesting in Mettupalayam on Monday, seeking a probe into the wall collapse case and highest compensation to the victims.

According to a police report, 12 persons, including functionaries of Samathuva Kazhagam, Sadhi Olippu Munnani and Dravidar Tamilar Katchi, were arrested under Sections 143, 341, 353, 506 (i) of the IPC for unlawful assembly and for demanding the arrest of Sivasubramanian.

Similarly, 13 persons, including functionaries of Dalit Viduthalai Munnani, Tamil Puligal Katchi and members of the public were arrested under Sections 143, 341, 353, 505(i), 506(i) of the IPC and Section 3 of the TNPPDL Act.

They were produced before a court at Madukkarai on Tuesday and remanded in Coimbatore prison. A few of them were taken to the Salem prison, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mettupalayam wall collapse Tamil nadu rains Coimbatore wall collapse Coimbatore police
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp