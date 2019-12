By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: Heavy rains pounded several parts of Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts leading to the collapse of 30 houses and death of 6 cattle.

A 21-year-old man, B. Saran died in Arakkonam when a tree fell on him while he was riding his motorcycle on Monday evening. Saran of Periya Street, Chitteri, was on his way to the Arakkonam railway station when the neem tree fell.