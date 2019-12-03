Nod sought for 4 more medical colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Union Health Ministry gave approval for nine government medical colleges recently, the State government has applied for approval for four more medical colleges. Speaking at the function, where he gave appointment orders to nurses, doctors, lab technicians and physiotherapists who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board recently, Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the sanction for nine medical colleges was a great achievement by late CM Jayalalithaa, adding we have applied for nod for four more colleges in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Kancheepuram district.” Minister C Vijayabaskar said, “The Health department has recruited 4,503 nurses, 96 doctors, 524 lab technicians and 77 physiotherapists.”