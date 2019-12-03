Stalin is a leader with no ideology: Manian

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Taking a dig at DMK chief MK Stalin’s bonhomie with Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Minister OS Manian called Stalin a leader with no ideology.

The minister visited Velankanni to inspect the rain damages on Monday. Addressing the press, Manian recalled the recent swearing-in ceremony of Thackeray and said that DMK chief attended it.

“Stalin tossed away his party’s virtues and secularism. He wished Uddhav Thackeray, who said that he would never give up on the Hindutva ideology,” Manian said.