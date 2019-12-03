Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces additional Rs 6 lakh for kin of wall collapse victims

Palaniswami said new houses will be constructed for those who had lost their homes and government job provided to one person in the family of each of the deceased based on qualification.

Published: 03rd December 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Palaniswami consoled the grieving family members.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Palaniswami consoled the grieving family members. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who met the family members of the 17 deceased on Tuesday, announced an additional Rs 6 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister public relief fund, apart from the Rs 4 lakh announced under the disaster relief fund.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Palaniswami consoled the grieving family members.

Talking to reporters, Palaniswami said new houses will be constructed for those who had lost their homes and government job provided to one person in the family of each of the deceased based on qualification.

ALSO READ: Father who lost both his children in Mettupalayam wall collapse donates their eyes

"We realise many of the houses are roof-tiled and we will construct new houses through Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The government is already taking steps to construct 300 houses for people who have been living along the Bhavani river," Palaniswami said.

"We have been taking initiatives to make a slum-free Tamil Nadu, and are constructing concrete houses for people living along lakes and low-lying areas. Every year, a target of building one lakh houses for the homeless is fixed," he said.

Replying to a query, Palaniswami said the police have registered a case against the businessman who had raised the compound wall and he has been produced before court. The police will take action legally.

Responding to charges levelled by DMK chief MK Stalin over the slow progress of the investigation, Palaniswami said the Opposition leader was politicising such issues every time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu rains Mettupalayam Mettupalayam wall collapse
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp