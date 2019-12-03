Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces additional Rs 6 lakh for kin of wall collapse victims

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who met the family members of the 17 deceased on Tuesday, announced an additional Rs 6 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister public relief fund, apart from the Rs 4 lakh announced under the disaster relief fund.



Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, Palaniswami consoled the grieving family members.



Talking to reporters, Palaniswami said new houses will be constructed for those who had lost their homes and government job provided to one person in the family of each of the deceased based on qualification.

ALSO READ: Father who lost both his children in Mettupalayam wall collapse donates their eyes



"We realise many of the houses are roof-tiled and we will construct new houses through Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The government is already taking steps to construct 300 houses for people who have been living along the Bhavani river," Palaniswami said.



"We have been taking initiatives to make a slum-free Tamil Nadu, and are constructing concrete houses for people living along lakes and low-lying areas. Every year, a target of building one lakh houses for the homeless is fixed," he said.

Replying to a query, Palaniswami said the police have registered a case against the businessman who had raised the compound wall and he has been produced before court. The police will take action legally.



Responding to charges levelled by DMK chief MK Stalin over the slow progress of the investigation, Palaniswami said the Opposition leader was politicising such issues every time.