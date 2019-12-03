Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu rains: 21 patients shifted by rescue personnel after water enters Krishnapuram hospital

The situation was even worse in Arumbavur village where over 45 houses, government hospitals, primary health sub-centre, a government school in Thalaiyur panchayat union were flooded.

Published: 03rd December 2019 01:21 PM

Rains in the past 24 hours has thrown villagers' normal lives out of balance.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: As many as 21 patients, including a pregnant woman, in Krishnapuram government hospital, were shifted to Perambalur Head Quarters Government Hospital by fire and rescue personnel on Monday after rainwater entered into the hospital.

Heavy rains that lashed Pachamalai hills in the last few days and filled up Periyayeri and Sitheri in Arumbavur, Melakunangudi lake near Poolambadi and Kallaru river. Many villages were also flooded. The shifted patients were treated at the community hall.

The situation was even worse in Arumbavur village where over 45 houses, government hospitals, primary health sub-centre, a government school in Thalaiyur panchayat union were flooded.

About 200 acres of paddy, maize and yam crops too were inundated. The rains threw out normal life in Mettur village as well.

Similar situation was witnessed in Thaluthalai village where Krishnapuram-Arumbavur road was flooded and water entered about 25 houses in Thalai Nagar and 20 houses in Devendrakulatheru in Arumbavur.

Traffic in around 10 villages, including Malaiyalapatti, Vettuvaimedu, Chinnamutlu, Kavundanpalayam and Poomidhanam, came to a halt as water from Thuthan river overflowed.

Rescue works were carried out in full swing by police, fire personnel and revenue officials.

District Collector V Santha inspected the flooded areas of Thalai Nagar, Arumbavur and Krishnapuram.

A resident of Krishnapuram, K Rajendran said, "There are many encroachments in Periyayeri and Sitheri lakes in Arumbavur. If district administration had properly deepened these two lakes and removed encroachments the flooding would not have been this severe." Rainfall recorded in the district from January 1 to December 2 was 735.53 mm.

