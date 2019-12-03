Thanks to heavy rains, Pudukottai youth try their luck in fishing

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: For youth residing in Pudukkottai town, the incessant rainfall in the last couple of days has provided them a new leisure activity. With several lakes which have not overflowed in the last decade filling up, they have turned part-time fishermen in the hope of a good catch.

Mosquito nets are being used to fish in lakes like Mappalaiyar, Pallavan, Kumuthan and Puthiya Kulam, all of which are overflowing with rainwater. With fish now abundant, many youth even jump into lakes to try their luck.