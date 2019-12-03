Three Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Iran released

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three fishermen from Tamil Nadu, detained by Iranian authorities after their Saudi-owned trawler was confiscated in January this year, have been released following intervention by the Indian government.

The fishermen are flying back home on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan tweeted: "Acting on a report, had reached out to 3 Tamil Nadu fishermen Sh Irudhayaraj, Sh Greedwin and Sh Pradeep, detained by the Iranian authorities. With the help of our Embassy in Tehran all 3 are flying back to India today!"

The three Indian fishermen from Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu were working for a Saudi Arabia-based fishing company.

The Iranian Navy had confiscated their Saudi Arabian trawler in January this year and detained the men.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami had in February written to then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj requesting that the government should secure the release of the three fishermen and get them repatriated immediately.