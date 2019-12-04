‘Consider translation of temple revenue records’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench directed the commissioner of HR and CE department to consider a representation seeking translation and maintenance of revenue records of 490 temples in Kanniyakumari from Malayalam to Tamil. Athikesava Bhaktharkal Seva Trust of Kanniyakumari, represented by its Secretary N Thangappan, submitted that several centuries-old temples in Kanniyakumari, which were previously under the control of Cochin-Trivancore Samasthanam in Kerala, were transferred to the State of Tamil Nadu after State Reorganisation and are now administered by the HR and CE department.

However, even after so many years since the reorganisation and the transfer of the temples, the revenue records of these temples are in Malayalam language and not translated to Tamil, the litigant claimed, adding that it had led to encroachment of temple lands and caused revenue loss to the government. He prayed the court seeking direction to the authorities for translating and maintaining the records.

A bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, who heard the plea, directed the Commissioner of HR and CE to consider the litigant’s representation as expeditiously as possible and disposed of the petition.