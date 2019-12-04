Four more dengue cases suspected in Surandai

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Four more persons from Surandai, suspected to have dengue, were admitted to Government Tenkasi Headquarters Hospital and Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) between November 28 to December 2. While one of the patients, a resident of Sivan Kovil Street, with low blood platelet level was referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for tertiary care, three patients, who are the residents of Annanagar in Surandai, are being treated in the Tenkasi HQ hospital.