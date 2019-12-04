Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan

Vetrivelan had applied for a Rs 1 crore loan in March. However, after 9 months of processing the bank manager said the loan could not be sanctioned which infuriated him.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 44-year -old man was arrested in Coimbatore city for assaulting a bank chief manager and a tout who refused to sanction a loan of Rs 1 crore. CCTV footage shows that he had assaulted and threatened them in gunpoint. Following his arrest, police seized the air gun, pellets from him.  

After receiving the complaint from the chief manager, police booked a case against the person under sections 352, 452, 420 and 506 (ii) of IPC and arrested him. Later he was lodged in Coimbatore central prison. 

The arrested person was identified as Vetrivelan, who has an industry at Somayampalayam near Kanuvai where he was residing with family. He had pledged his property and obtained a loan of Rs 25 lakh from Andhra Bank a few years ago. He was facing huge loss and he could not repay the amount.

Meanwhile, as he went to repay the existing pending loan and to expand the business, he met a tout named Gunabalan of Tatabad recently. Gunabalan reportedly promised him to arrange a loan of Rs 1 crore for a commission. Through Gunabalan, Vetrivelan met chief manager Chandrasekar of Canara bank, Sungam Branch and he applied for a loan of Rs 1 crore in March 2019.

Earlier the bank officials gave him hope to get the loan. He met the bank officials over the last nine months but there was no development in the loan processing. A few days ago, the chief bank manager told him that he could not sanction the loan. Frustrated at the turn of events, Vetrivelan went to the bank on Tuesday, when the Gunabalan was in the Chief manager Chandrasekar’s room.

After knowing that the two were inside the bank, Vetrivelan entered into Chandrasekar’s room and started to assault them. Also, he threatened them at air gunpoint.

He was later arrested by Racecourse police on Tuesday evening.

