WATCH | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur, video goes viral

The girl's relatives had promised financial help for his treatment if he was not to move legally against her.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:17 PM

A screengrab of the accident

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The video of a car driven by a minor girl hitting an elderly man in Uthukuli Road in Tirupur city has received much attention on the social media platforms.

Gandhimanian (65) resident of Puduramakrishnapuram, was employed as a security guard in a private company in Tirupur.

He was hit by the car on November 27, around 10:15 PM while he was resting after a short stroll post dinner. He was dragged for a few metres before the car stopped - injuring his ribs, hands and legs.

The girl's relatives had promised financial help for his treatment if he was not to move legally against her. Hence, Gandhimanian didn't file a police complaint. However, entire accident was captured by a CCTV camera and the footage went viral via social media.

Gandhimanian confessed to the accident and injuries to the media on Tuesday afternoon as the amount given by the girl's family wasn't enough to meet the expenses of his treatment. He had a hairline fracture on his leg and broken three ribs.

