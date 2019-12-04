Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu man arrested under POCSO act for sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter

The victim was down with fever and was taken to a private hospital recently, where she reported the incident to the doctors.

Published: 04th December 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 43-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter near Nemili taluk in Ranipet district.
 
Kaveripakkam police arrested the man under section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.
 
Earlier on September 15 this year, the girl’s mother took the cattle out for grazing in a nearby field in Nemili taluk, while the girl was asleep in her house. The incident was reported to have taken place in the morning, when her father allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

ALSO READ: Five held for raping minor girl in Chennai
 
The girl suddenly fell ill the same evening and was taken to Kaveripakkam government hospital. After the treatment, she was brought back home, the police sources said.
 
The police said the girl was again down with fever and was taken to a private hospital here in Vellore recently, where she had reported the incident to the doctors. When it came to light that she was sexually abused by her father, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother early Wednesday.
 
The police said that the accused was a lorry driver, while his victim and daughter was a class VI student. He was remanded under judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rape case POCSO Nemili taluk crime against women
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp