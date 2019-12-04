Tamil Nadu man arrested under POCSO act for sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 43-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 11-year-old daughter near Nemili taluk in Ranipet district.



Kaveripakkam police arrested the man under section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.



Earlier on September 15 this year, the girl’s mother took the cattle out for grazing in a nearby field in Nemili taluk, while the girl was asleep in her house. The incident was reported to have taken place in the morning, when her father allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The girl suddenly fell ill the same evening and was taken to Kaveripakkam government hospital. After the treatment, she was brought back home, the police sources said.



The police said the girl was again down with fever and was taken to a private hospital here in Vellore recently, where she had reported the incident to the doctors. When it came to light that she was sexually abused by her father, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother early Wednesday.



The police said that the accused was a lorry driver, while his victim and daughter was a class VI student. He was remanded under judicial custody.