TN rain: Villagers carry pregnant woman six km on shoulder, she gives birth in ambulance

By Express News Service

ERODE: Desperate times call for desperate measures...

When the incessant rain brought life to a halt in Bargur Hills, relatives of a 23-year-old pregnant woman went out of their way to ensure that a new life is brought into the world. After an ordeal of over two hours of carrying the woman on their shoulders, the baby was born in the ambulance. The mother and her newborn son are all fine now.

IN PICS | Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu

When Kumari (23), a resident of Sandaipur village, experienced labour pain on Monday, the village was already marooned due to the torrential rain that has been battering Bargur hill in Anthiyur taluk for the past three days. No ambulance service could reach the villagers as the approach road from the Bargur-Anthiyur main road to Sundaipur village was damaged.

Relatives took the strenuous effort to trudge Kumari on a thooli -- a palanquin made with bamboo sticks and cloth -- for nearly six kilometres to reach the main road on Monday, where they found the ambulance.

On the way to Thamraikarai Primary Health Centre, the ambulance stopped on the roadside after Kumari suffered labour pain which was attended by her mother-in-law Sanniammal and she delivered a baby boy inside the ambulance. Later, Kumari and the newborn were taken to the PHC, where Doctor Parthiban and ambulance staff Karuppan gave her treatment.

ALSO READ | 21 patients shifted by rescue personnel after water enters Krishnapuram hospital

The officials said that the mother and her baby's condition were normal and they have shifted to Government Anthiyur Hospital for Tubal ligation as per the relatives' plea.

"On a usual day the 109 ambulance would visit the Bargur Main Road and reach the Sundaipur village but due to the rains ambulance service was not available. Since we had requested for an ambulance and also a pickup van, we just had to reach the main road to get the vehicle. Recently, the government-sanctioned fund for laying the approach road to the village, while the expansion work of the Bargur-Andhiyur mail road was also going on for the past six months.