9 inmates of Tiruchy home challenge government decision to shift them

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a counter from Tiruchy District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) on a petition filed by nine inmates of the Tiruchy-based home, Mose Ministries.

The inmates had challenged the recent order passed by the DSWO, relocating them to a government home in Thanjavur, for allegedly violating Supreme Court order.

The inmates, aged between 21 and 25 years, submitted that with the help of the funds provided by the church committee of Mose Ministries, they had gone to Chennai by flight on October 18, to purchase dresses and other materials for Christmas celebrations for all the inmates. They claimed that they left for the three-day trip only after submitting a letter informing the same to the DSWO.

Despite this, the officials are trying to connect their travel with the home’s founder Pastor Gideon Jacob, with whom, the inmates are barred from making any contact as per the SC order, the inmates lamented.

Alleging that they violated the SC’s directions, the department has passed an order on November 25, 2019 relocating them to a government home for destitutes in Thanjavur, the petitioners added and sought direction to quash the same.

However, appearing on behalf of the State, Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian stated that the inmates had left the home for Chennai, where the pastor resides, without getting prior permission from the DSWO. He pointed out that the apex court had placed the inmates under the responsibility of the department and that the relocation was necessary for their safety and wellbeing.

A bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran, who heard the submissions, refused to pass any interim order for staying the relocation order. The judges sought counter affidavit from the DSWO and adjourned the case to January 6, 2020.

NEET scam: Bail conditions on four relaxed by HC

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has relaxed the bail conditions imposed on four persons who had been arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation scam. Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on the petitions filed by the four persons, which included three medical students and one CA Davis, father of one of the students. The judge directed them to appear before the investigating officer of CB-CID as and when required. While the students were granted bail by the High Court Bench, Davis was released on bail by a lower court in Theni last week.